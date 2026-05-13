Still warm for Wednesday, with breezy conditions Thursday

3 THINGS TO KNOW





Great weather on Wednesday

Windy Thursday with high wildfire danger

Hot, Stormy pattern Thursday through the weekend

FORECAST

We're waking up Wednesday to pretty comfortable temps in the lower 50s, and some pleasant partly cloudy skies.

Winds will remain calm into the afternoon, with temps once again climbing all the way up to the lower 80s with plenty of dry time.

The wind returns on Thursday as a warm front moves through the region. This may bring a few isolated rain showers in the morning, and isolated storms closer toward evening. Wind gusts could reach 35-45mph, which may heighten fire danger; avoid any outdoor burning. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Friday looks hot and dry with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 90s. Winds will be around 20-25 mph.

The weekend is now looking stormy at times, mainly Saturday evening and again Sunday afternoon. A few of these storms could be strong. It will be a very warm weekend with highs in the low 90s Saturday, and the mid 80s on Sunday.

This wetter weather may continue into Monday with more thunderstorms and highs near 80.

The rest of next week will be drier and cooler with temps at or below average for mid-May, in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunny

Warm

High: 81

Wind: NW 5-15

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warm again!

Low: 57

Wind: SW 10-15

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Super Spotty Storms

High: 85

Wind: NW 5-15

Share your weather pictures with KMTV: