Still warm, now with chances for a wetter weekend!

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Above average highs through Friday

Rain looking possible now this weekend

Mid 80s and spotty showers into next week

FORECAST

Talk about a warm morning! Thanks to some clouds we had overnight, some of the daytime heat got trapped. We're waking up to temps already in the upper 60s!

Thursday will be partly sunny, and there is a small chance at a few isolated rain showers in central to southeast Nebraska closer to evening. This rain should stay south of Omaha. Thanks to the extra clouds, highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Rain is now looking more likely this weekend. It will become a little more scattered to widespread starting Friday morning, but there should be some dry-time Friday afternoon and evening.

We likely will have off and on thundershowers again through Saturday and Sunday. Again, thanks to the clouds and rain chances, afternoon temps will be in the low to mid 80s this weekend.

Another round of rain appears likely heading into Monday night. In total, the Omaha region may see more than 1.5" of rain through Tuesday, June 2.

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm

High: 87

Wind: SE 5-15

THURSDAY NIGHT

More Clouds

Showers Move In

Low: 65

Wind: S 5-15

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Showers

High: 85

Wind: SE 5-15

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