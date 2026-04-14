Still warm with severe storm potential into evening

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Temps in the 70s/80s this week

Storms Tuesday night, Wednesday

Breezy at times Wednesday

FORECAST

Temps this morning are still pleasant for the most part, a couple areas towards our north might be waking up in the mid 40s, but all of us will be comfortable as we head into the afternoon!

Tuesday looks warm again and mostly sunny with temps in the low to mid 80s. Later in the afternoon and evening, a few isolated rain showers and storms may pop-up. A few of these storms, if strong enough, could produce large hail. While anywhere could see a stronger storm, the best location will be in Iowa. This rain will stay scattered around the region through Tuesday night.

Things will dry out for a few hours Wednesday before another round of isolated storms pop up in the afternoon, mostly south of Omaha. It will be windy on Wednesday with gusts up to 35 mph and highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with calmer winds and highs in the mid 80s.

The final round of storms for the week are possible on Friday as a cold front sweeps through the region. This could also lead to a chance at severe weather. It will be windy! Temps will go from the 70s on Friday, down to the 30s Saturday morning, and only in the 50s by Saturday afternoon.

As winds settle Saturday night and skies remain clear, areas of patchy frost and freezing conditions are expected. Sunday morning will be around 29-32 degrees.

Sunday and next Monday will be dry, sunny and warmer with highs in the 60s and 70s.

TUESDAY

Partly Sunny

Isolated PM Storms

High: 84

Wind: E 10-25

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mild Temps

Stormy

Low: 56

Wind: SW 5-15

WEDNESDAY

Partly Sunny

Isolated Storms

High: 78

Wind: SW 15-25

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