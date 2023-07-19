Strong Storms End Wednesday

There will be a lot more clouds overhead today as we dodge some spotty and mostly light rain during the afternoon. It will also be a little warmer and more muggy with highs in the low 80s.

Hit and miss storms move from north to south through the region tonight. While some cities stay dry, some of the storms could be strong to severe. The main concern with any severe storm will be pockets of large hail and strong winds. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

We dry out overnight and skies begin to clear into Thursday morning as we cool off into the mid 60s.

Thursday brings a lot more sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 80s, and the humidity will be lower.

We stay in the mid 80s Friday with a lot of sunshine.

The weekend will be mostly sunny as we start to warm up a little more. Saturday will be in the mid 80s, but we likely make it into the low 90s Sunday.

The low 90s continue early next week.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

High: 83

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Hit and Miss Storms

Low: 66

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Lower Humidity

High: 84

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Nice

High: 84

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.