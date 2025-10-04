Storms and much cooler weather to come after Sunday's heat

It's a hot & windy day this Saturday, which has led to some sporadic fires due to the dry soils. Keep any outdoor burning to a mininum tonight & tomorrow before the wind dies down.

A cold front arrives on Sunday, but not in time to drop the heat by the afternoon. We hit the middle 80s with 30-40 mph winds.

As the cold front passes through, it will spark off showers & storms by the evening (after 8 pm) along and south of I-80. Severe weather is not expected, and not everyone will see rain.

The front is south of us on Monday, but close enough to bring some rain throughout the day. It will not rain all day Monday, but it could rain at any point during the day. Temperatures will be much lower, however. High temperatures on Monday will barely break into the 60s!

The rain move out Tuesday, but the cool weather remains with highs in the upper 60s.

The rest of the week is feeling like fall with highs in the 70s, though we do start to trend warmer by the end of the weekend.

Thursday could bring a chance of showers, but most of us look dry as of now. This is the same on Saturday.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warm

Low: 67

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Scattered PM Rain/Storms

High: 86

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Much Cooler

High: 60

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cool

High: 68

