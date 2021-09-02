Storms and Showers To End Our Work Week

We stay humid and in the mid 80s Thursday with a chance of some spotty showers in the afternoon.

Our next cold front arrives Thursday night bringing showers and storms along with it. Some of the rain lingers into Friday morning.

We should be able to dry out for Friday afternoon to enjoy the slight drop in the heat. Highs will be in the low 80s.

We stay in the low 80s over the weekend and into the Labor Day holiday.

THURSDAY

Afternoon Showers

Storms Late

High: 80

THURSDAY NIGHT

Stormy

Breezy

Low: 67

FRIDAY

AM Storms

Then Clearing

High: 78

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Nice

High: 80

