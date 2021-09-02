Watch
Weather

Actions

Storms and Showers To End Our Work Week

Another cold front and storms late in the week
items.[0].videoTitle
Some spotty showers this afternoon.
Posted at 4:48 AM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 05:48:23-04

We stay humid and in the mid 80s Thursday with a chance of some spotty showers in the afternoon.

Our next cold front arrives Thursday night bringing showers and storms along with it. Some of the rain lingers into Friday morning.

We should be able to dry out for Friday afternoon to enjoy the slight drop in the heat. Highs will be in the low 80s.

We stay in the low 80s over the weekend and into the Labor Day holiday.

THURSDAY
Afternoon Showers
Storms Late
High: 80

THURSDAY NIGHT
Stormy
Breezy
Low: 67

FRIDAY
AM Storms
Then Clearing
High: 78

SATURDAY
Partly Cloudy
Nice
High: 80

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:45 PM, Nov 29, 2018