Storms are possible tonight, but Sunday is looking drier

3 THINGS TO KNOW
- Scattered storms tonight, some strong
- Mostly dry on Sunday, but a spot storm is possible
- In the 80s with some storm chances into June
FORECAST
After some morning storms, we are dry this afternoon as temperatures climbed into the 80s. Tonight, a line of storms will begin to press into the area after 9 pm, and arrive in Omaha after 11. While some gusty winds are possible in the stronger storms, any severe weather risk looks to remain isolated. Storms weaken after midnight.
Barring some lingering storms for Sunday morning, we are trending drier for the rest of the day as highs climb into the mid-80s. A spot storm is possible in the afternoon, but most of us will be dry. With that being said, IF a storm can form, it could be strong with some hail & gusty winds.
We are dry and warmer on Monday with highs into the upper 80s.
The rest of the week looks stable, with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the mid-60s. The humidity will also stick around too.
Storm chances slowly tick up beginning on Tuesday and Wednesday, though most will be dry.
More of us could see storms on Thursday and Friday. It's not a washout, but we will be on guard for some storms. Given the time of year, some of these storms could carry a severe risk.
SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly Cloudy
Scattered Storms
Low: 65
Wind: SE 5-15
SUNDAY
Partly Sunny
Isolated PM Storms
High: 84
Wind: SE 5-15
MONDAY
Mostly Sunny
Warm & Dry
High: 88
Wind: NW 5-10
TUESDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Isolated Storms
High: 84
Wind: NE 5-10
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