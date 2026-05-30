Storms are possible tonight, but Sunday is looking drier

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Scattered storms tonight, some strong

Mostly dry on Sunday, but a spot storm is possible

In the 80s with some storm chances into June

FORECAST

After some morning storms, we are dry this afternoon as temperatures climbed into the 80s. Tonight, a line of storms will begin to press into the area after 9 pm, and arrive in Omaha after 11. While some gusty winds are possible in the stronger storms, any severe weather risk looks to remain isolated. Storms weaken after midnight.

Barring some lingering storms for Sunday morning, we are trending drier for the rest of the day as highs climb into the mid-80s. A spot storm is possible in the afternoon, but most of us will be dry. With that being said, IF a storm can form, it could be strong with some hail & gusty winds.

We are dry and warmer on Monday with highs into the upper 80s.

The rest of the week looks stable, with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the mid-60s. The humidity will also stick around too.

Storm chances slowly tick up beginning on Tuesday and Wednesday, though most will be dry.

More of us could see storms on Thursday and Friday. It's not a washout, but we will be on guard for some storms. Given the time of year, some of these storms could carry a severe risk.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Low: 65

Wind: SE 5-15

SUNDAY

Partly Sunny

Isolated PM Storms

High: 84

Wind: SE 5-15

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm & Dry

High: 88

Wind: NW 5-10

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Storms

High: 84

Wind: NE 5-10

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