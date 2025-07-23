Storms arrive later this evening, cooling off before more weekend heat

A line of storms will start to push into northeast Nebraska this evening ahead of our next cold front.

The storms will be at their strongest when over central and northeast Nebraska, between 7 and 9 P.M. Damaging wind will be the main concern, but there could be a couple pockets of smaller hail mixed in too. The storms will weaken as they push farther southeast later this evening. The storms may not arrive in Omaha until between 9 and 11 P.M. The storms will continue to weaken overnight, pushing southeast of Omaha after midnight.

Thursday will start in the low 70s with a lot of clouds. There could still be a few spotty leftover showers around, but most of us will be dry in the morning. Thanks to cold front, it won't be as hot, but it still may be a little humid out. Highs will be in the mid 80s. A few hit and miss storms are possible heading Thursday evening, mainly south of Omaha.

Thanks to more clouds, and a chance at rain, highs on Friday will only reach the mid 80s The better chances for rain will again be south of Omaha.

We start to heat back up again this weekend. Saturday will be in the low 90s with a lot of sunshine. Then, we push into the mid 90s on Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

The mid 90s continue Monday, but a weak cold front will try to drop us into the low 90s Tuesday with a small chance for rain.

