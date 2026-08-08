A hot and humid Sunday ahead for the Omaha area

3 Things to Know



Hot, humid, and dry for Sunday

Staying hot next week before cooler air arrives

Storm chances increase midweek

Forecast

For Sunday, we look dry, but the heat is turned up. Highs will reach the low 90s with a heat index around 100. So take precautions if you plan to be outdoors.

Monday is similar to Sunday. Highs on Monday reach the low 90s with a heat index around 100.

Tuesday, we introduce small chances of rain after dark, but during the day it's another hot one with low 90s and a heat index of 100.

Wednesday also comes with a small chance of rain, but we are a touch cooler with highs in the mid-80s.

By Thursday, our next storm system arrives with a decent shot at rain & storms. Exact timing, location, and strength of the storms are to be determined. The storms will help cool us into the 70s for highs.

Rain chances may linger into Friday & the weekend, but they lower each day. Temperatures remain cool, however, in the mid-70s.

SUNDAY

Partly Sunny

Hot & Humid

High: 93

Wind: SE 5-15

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warm

Low: 74

Wind: NE 5-15

MONDAY

Partly Sunny

Hot & Humid

High: 92

Wind: E 5-10

TUESDAY

Partly Sunny

Small Storm Chance

High: 92

Wind: S 5-10

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