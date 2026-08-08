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A hot and humid Sunday ahead for the Omaha area

More storms arrive starting midweek next week
A hot and humid Sunday ahead for the Omaha area
Joseph's 8/9 Sunday Forecast
Posted
and last updated

3 Things to Know

  • Hot, humid, and dry for Sunday
  • Staying hot next week before cooler air arrives
  • Storm chances increase midweek

Forecast

For Sunday, we look dry, but the heat is turned up. Highs will reach the low 90s with a heat index around 100. So take precautions if you plan to be outdoors.

Monday is similar to Sunday. Highs on Monday reach the low 90s with a heat index around 100.

Tuesday, we introduce small chances of rain after dark, but during the day it's another hot one with low 90s and a heat index of 100.

Wednesday also comes with a small chance of rain, but we are a touch cooler with highs in the mid-80s.

By Thursday, our next storm system arrives with a decent shot at rain & storms. Exact timing, location, and strength of the storms are to be determined. The storms will help cool us into the 70s for highs.

Rain chances may linger into Friday & the weekend, but they lower each day. Temperatures remain cool, however, in the mid-70s.

SUNDAY
Partly Sunny
Hot & Humid
High: 93
Wind: SE 5-15

SUNDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Warm
Low: 74
Wind: NE 5-15

MONDAY
Partly Sunny
Hot & Humid
High: 92
Wind: E 5-10

TUESDAY
Partly Sunny
Small Storm Chance
High: 92
Wind: S 5-10

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