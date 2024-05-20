Storms, Flooding Tonight and Again Tuesday

It will be a warm evening with partly cloudy skies. While we do have a chance for storms, conditions will stay mostly dry until after sunset.

After 9 p.m., scattered storms will pop up. Some of these storms could reach severe levels. The main concern will be flooding, and with anything severe will be pockets of large hail and damaging winds. While a tornado is not likely in our area, it's not impossible.

After midnight, the storms will continue, but mainly along and north of I-80. Flash flooding will also be possible overnight before the rest of the rain moves out into the Tuesday morning commute.

A cold front will then move from west to east through the region between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday. Ahead of the front, there will be a broken line of storms, which will likely also be strong to severe at times. These likely get to Omaha shortly after the the lunch hour. The severe weather threat will increase as the storms pass through our area, putting western Iowa under a greater threat compared to eastern Nebraska. Like Monday, the severe storms could produce pockets of large hail, but damaging wind will probably be more common. The tornado threat will also be higher Tuesday, especially in Iowa.

Tuesday will also be windy and a touch cooler, with highs in the upper 70s, depending on the exact timing of the cold front and storms.

Wednesday will be a lot more quiet with some sunshine and mid 70s.

We warm up into the upper 70s Thursday. While most of the day will be dry, another round of scattered rain and storms will arrive late Thursday and continue Friday.

We'll keep a small chance for rain around over Memorial Day weekend with temperatures near average, in the mid and upper 70s.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

Low: 64

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Strong Storms

Windy

High: 79

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Dry Break

High: 75

