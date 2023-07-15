Storms For Some Sunday

You may notice a haze to the sky over the next few days. This is due to wildfire smoke being carried over Omaha by the jet stream. Air quality may drop and become hazardous to those sensitive to air quality conditions. The smoke is looking to clear up a bit closer to Tuesday.

It will be mostly clear and sticky tonight as we drop into the mid to upper 60s by early Sunday morning.

A few places, mainly along and south of I-80, have to dodge some scattered storms for the first half of the day. These won't be for everyone, but there is a chance for some of these storms to reach severe levels. Pockets of hail and strong winds are the primary concerns. The good news is, we dry out and clear out closer to lunchtime. This will bring us some late-day sunshine, helping us warm into the upper 80s.

Thanks to the weak cold front passing through late Sunday, we drop it down to the 80s on Monday. It will be mostly sunny throughout the day with a small chance for spotty storms late.

Some of these storms could linger into Tuesday morning. Although, we are expecting to see dry time in the afternoon. Highs stay in the mid 80s.

We warm up quickly from there! Low 90s are back by Wednesday afternoon and we flirt with 90 degrees on Thursday.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Mild

Low: 65

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Storms Early

High: 88

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

Spotty Storms Late

High: 84

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

High: 85

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

