Storms in Omaha This Weekend, Warming Up Next Week

Scattered rain showers will be possible this evening, so you may have to dodge some rain if you have plans. Temperatures will hold in the mid 70s for much of the evening.

Scattered rain and storms will continue at times overnight and into Saturday morning as we cool off into the mid 60s.

We'll be dodging scattered rain and storms most of Saturday. The best time for rain will be in the morning. Have an indoor backup plan for any outdoor events, but don't worry, there will be plenty of dry time mixed in. When dry, it will be mostly cloudy with highs only in the mid 70s.

There won't be as many scattered showers and storms around Sunday, but a number of cities will still see some rain in the second half of the weekend. This keeps us mostly cloudy and cool with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Weekend rain totals of 0.25 to 0.5 inches will be common, but areas that get hit by multiple storms could easily push over an inch.

Monday and Tuesday bring a little more sunshine, but a few spotty showers can't be ruled out in the region. With most of us staying dry, we will warm up into the low 80s.

We make it into the mid 80s Wednesday with a small chance for rain.

With more sunshine Thursday, we could get temperatures back to average, in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Low: 66

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

Breezy

High: 75

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain and Storms

Breezy

High: 77

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.