Storms Monday evening, drier and windy Tuesday

Scattered showers and storms will continue through the evening, and a few of these storms could produce strong wind gusts. All of the rain will clear out of the region by midnight, leaving us drier and windy overnight with temperatures by Tuesday morning near 40.

Tuesday will start sunny, but clouds will move back in for the second half of the day. It will be another windy day and colder weather begins to blow in. This will hold us back in the low 50s for the afternoon, and low in the low 30s for Wednesday morning.

We're still windy Wednesday, and it will keep getting colder. Highs will be in the mid 40s, dropping us a little below average, but it will be mostly sunny.

It gets even colder by Thursday morning, starting the day in the mid 20s. The wind will start to lighten up Thursday. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 40s.

We stay in the low 40s and mostly sunny on Friday.

A few clouds start to mix in with our sunshine on Saturday for Nebraska's last home game of the season. It stays chilly with mid 40s.

Sunday will also be in the mid 40s with mostly cloudy skies.

MONDAY NIGHT

Scattered Rain

Clearing Skies

Windy

Low: 42

TUESDAY

Morning Sun

Afternoon Clouds

Windy

High: 52

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 45

