Storms Return Friday Night, But Severe Storms are More Likely Early Next Week

The thick pockets of fog will clear through the morning, then we get to enjoy more sunshine this afternoon. It will also be warmer with highs in the low 70s.

After a nice end to the workweek, a line of storms will move from west to east through the region late tonight. The storms are likely moving into western counties by 10 p.m., then will arrive in Omaha closer to midnight or later. By 4 in the morning, the rain should be southeast of Omaha, then clear northwest Missouri by about 7 or 8 a.m. Saturday. Widespread severe weather is not expected from these storms, but a couple pockets of hail and strong wind are possible.

Skies will clear Saturday, giving us a mostly sunny afternoon, but it will be cooler, with mid 60s.

Sunday will be a little warmer, with a high near 70, and a lot of sunshine.

Monday will be windy and warmer, in the mid 70s. A few spotty storms will likely start to pop up in the afternoon, followed by more widespread storms in the evening and night. There's a good chance some of these storms will reach severe levels. More details need worked out over the weekend, but damaging wind, pockets of large hail, and a couple tornadoes will likely be possible.

Tuesday will be breezy with some sunshine and mid 70s.

We get to enjoy even more sunshine Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s again.

Thursday will be a touch cooler with a few more clouds.

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Comfy

High: 73

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Storms Likely

Low: 49

SATURDAY

Spotty Morning Rain

Clearing Skies

High: 64

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 70

