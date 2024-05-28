Storms Return Later in the Workweek

The warm weather we saw for Memorial day continues on Tuesday with a high near 80 and a lot of sunshine. And like Monday, it will be a little breezy at times in the afternoon with winds around 15-25 mph.

The wind lightens up early tonight, and then we cool off into the low 50s for Wednesday morning across the Omaha metro. That means some spots north of I-80 and down into southwest Iowa will drop into the upper 40s.

Wednesday afternoon will be even more comfortable. We'll keep the sunshine, lose the extra wind, and dip down into the upper 70s.

A slow-moving system will bring rain in the second half of the workweek. Scattered showers and storms (likely not severe) will move into eastern Nebraska Thursday afternoon, then slowly expand into western Iowa and northwest Missouri in the evening and night. Before the rain arrives, we will warm into the mid 70s.

There will be a number of leftover scattered showers and storms to dodge throughout the day Friday, but the rain won't be for everyone. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Saturday morning and early afternoon look dry... and warmer, with a high near 80. By the evening, another round of rain and storms will move in from the northwest and continue into the night.

Sunday brings scattered showers and storms, but there should be enough dry time to warm into the low 80s.

With fewer showers and storms to dodge Monday, we should make it into the mid 80s.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 80

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 51

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfy

High: 77

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

P.M. Rain / Storms

Breezy

High: 76

