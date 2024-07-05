Storms Return This Weekend: Here's When Rain Is Most Possible

Missouri River Flooding: Water levels are below flood level in Omaha and Council Bluffs, but areas farther south are still flooded. Check out this blog for the latest information on when the river gets back into its banks in your neighborhood.

Forecast: It will be another milder summer evening with clear skies. Lows will be near 60. A few locations may even cool in the upper 50s.

Saturday starts with a lot of sunshine, followed by clouds and returning thunderstorms in the afternoon through evening. Some of this rain may arrive into eastern Nebraska as early as noon. The best time for rain will be after 2 p.m. Highs on Saturday will reach the low to mid 80s.

A few storms could reach severe levels with large hail and damaging wind being the main concern, especially over central and eastern Nebraska. The best chance for a severe storm will be west of Omaha, but severe weather is possible as far east as western Iowa. Scattered storms will continue into the evening with the strongest ones out of our region by 10 at night.

Rain and storms will be possible once again on Sunday, keeping us mostly cloudy for the day. Many of us will stay dry, but the best time for rain will be in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Any Sunday night rain should clear up before Monday morning. In total, the rainfall this weekend could be around 0.25" to 0.50". A few locations could see up to 1.00", if the storms take a while to clear out.

We're back to sunshine on Monday. Highs will be in the low 80s. Tuesday will be another mostly sunny day with highs in the mid 80s.

Some rain may return to the region on Wednesday, followed by a warming trend to more normal highs for this time of year by the end of the week.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Comfortable

Low: 60

SATURDAY

Morning Sun

P.M. Rain/Storms

High: 84

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain/Storms

High: 81

