Storms return to the region for some on Saturday

3 Things to Know



Warm & clear Friday evening

Strong storms possible Saturday

Milder and drier Sunday-Tuesday

Forecast

Mother Nature is cooperating with the opening day of the College World Series as temperatures drop into the 70s with a clear sky this evening.

Rain is back in the forecast, though as early as 5 AM on Saturday, mainly north of I-80. A few of these storms may become severe with some large hail. Rain may be heavy at times, too. Another round of storms could develop as early as 2 pm for neighborhoods south of I-80. These storms may remain south of Omaha, but a rogue storm may creep far enough north between 2-4 pm. Storms south of I-80 could be severe with a hail risk, but some gusty winds or a tornado cannot be ruled out. Storms end by 8 pm.

It will be another cool night with Sunday morning temps in the mid-50s!

Sunday and Monday are looking like great weather days for Omaha. We'll see plenty of sunshine with highs only in the upper 70s on Sunday and low 80s on Monday.

We'll be back into the mid-80s by Tuesday and Wednesday, and there may be a chance for rain around the middle of the week, too.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clear Skies

Calm

Low: 63

Wind: NW 5-15

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

High: 79

Wind: N 10-15

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Very nice

High: 77

Wind: NW 5-15

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