Wet Weather Continue Into the Weekend

A few spotty showers and storms will linger into the morning commute, but even dry areas will likely have some wet roads left over from the overnight rain.

We stay mostly dry late in the morning, but more scattered pockets of rain and storms fire off again for the afternoon and evening. Things keeps us mostly cloudy, and it will be a lot cooler. Highs will be in the mid and upper 70s.

The rain quiets down again overnight and into the Friday morning commute, with many cities enjoying a dry morning commute. Temperatures will fall into the mid 60s.

Spotty rain and storms will develop again in the afternoon, but there won't be as many to dodge as Thursday... meaning more of us stay dry. We stay mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday starts with some spotty rain, but becomes more common in the second half of the day. This could make for a wet Huskers game. When dry, we're still mostly cloudy with highs in the 70s.

The sunshine starts to return Sunday, but we stay cool and comfortable with mid 70s.

The first half of next week looks very nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s each afternoon.

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain/Storms

High: 77

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

Low: 64

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain/Storms

High: 75

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Rain/Storms

High: 73

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.