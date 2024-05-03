Storms Tonight, Drier Weekend, More Severe Storms Possible Monday

While dry for most of the evening, a line of storms will move from west to east through the region late tonight, after 10 p.m.

The storms will arrive in Omaha closer to midnight, and the Iowa for the rest of the night. By 4 in the morning, the rain should be southeast of Omaha, then clear northwest Missouri by about 7 or 8 a.m. Saturday. Widespread severe weather is not expected from these storms, but a couple pockets of hail and strong wind are possible, plus heavy rainfall. We could see an additional 0.50" to 1.00" of rainfall.

Skies will gradually clear Saturday, giving us a mostly sunny afternoon, but it will be cooler, with low to mid 60s for daytime highs.

Sunday will be a little warmer, with a high near 70, and a lot of sunshine.

Monday will be windy and even warmer, in the mid 70s. A few spotty storms will likely start to pop up in the afternoon, followed by more widespread storms as we get into the evening. There's a good chance some of these storms will reach severe levels. More details need worked out over the weekend, but damaging wind, pockets of large hail, and a couple tornadoes will likely be possible. Please be weather-aware through Monday evening. Some rain will linger into Monday night, but will have weakened to below severe levels.

Tuesday will be breezy with some sunshine and mid 70s.

We get to enjoy even more sunshine Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s again.

Thursday will be a touch cooler with a few more clouds, followed by some rain and cooler air on Friday.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Storms Likely

Low: 49

SATURDAY

Spotty Morning Rain

Clearing Skies

High: 64

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 70

