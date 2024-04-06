Storms Tonight, then Cloudy with Showers on Sunday

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect for areas southwest of Omaha until 9 pm. A line of storms will move in after 6 pm, but they will be weakening as they move into Omaha. The greatest threat from these storms is damaging winds between 60-70 mph and some small hail.

Outside of any thunderstorms, the wind will continue to howl with gusts over 50 mph at times. These winds will continue overnight too, although they relax a bit toward Sunday morning.

Most of the rain will be over by Sunday morning, but we'll have to dodge a few hit-and-miss showers the rest of the day. It will still be windy Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid 60s and lots of clouds. It will still be breezy on Sunday, with wind gusts between 30-40 mph.

Sky conditions for Monday's partial solar eclipse are looking partly to mostly cloudy, which would block more of the eclipse, but we'll hopefully see enough breaks in the clouds to get a better view. Highs will be in the upper 50s and the wind will be calmer.

We stay in the low 60s on Tuesday, warming back into the upper 60s on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine.

A weak cool front could drop temperatures on Thursday by a few degrees, but we will be in the low 60s still. Thursday looks breezy too.

Into next weekend, temperatures warm into the 70s, and we could even be flirting with 80s by next Sunday!

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Thunderstorms Early

Windy

Low: 48

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Breezy

High: 62

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Above Average

High: 64

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Above Average

High: 63

