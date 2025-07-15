Storms with strong wind tonight, cooling off for the 2nd half of the week

Until the rain and storms move in, it will be a hot and humid evening, in the upper 80s.

A cold front will move in from the northwest late tonight with a line of storms ahead of it. The storms will be at their strongest over central Nebraska this evening. By 9 to 10pm, the storms will be moving into our eastern Nebraska neighborhoods near Columbus and Norfolk, capable of 60mph winds. The main concern will be for damaging wind.

The line of storms will then start to weaken and slowly break apart as it continues southeast into Omaha, and capable of 30-50mph wind. They likely won't arrive until around 11pm to midnight, followed by western Iowa around midnight to 2am. By the Wednesday morning commute, there could still be a couple spotty storms southeast of the metro.

There will continue to be some hit and miss rain around the region Wednesday, but most of the day looks dry. This will keep a number of clouds around, but we'll see some sunshine at times. Thanks to Tuesday night's cold front, it won't be as hot. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s in Omaha and southeast. Farther northwest, some neighborhoods will only warm into the 70s! The day likely ends with some hit and miss storms, mainly along and south of I-80.

Thursday looks like the most comfortable day to get some work done outside. It will be mostly cloudy with upper 70s and fairly low humidity. An isolated shower is possible, but most of our neighborhoods stay dry.

Friday starts dry, but there could be some scattered rain and storms in the second half of the day. We will be dry long enough to warm up into the low 80s.

Hit and miss storms will still be around Saturday, but there will be plenty of dry time mixed in. It will be mostly cloudy and warmer with upper 80s.

Sunday brings a little more sunshine, but there will still be some hit and miss storms to avoid for your outdoor plans. Highs stay in the upper 80s.

Monday looks drier with low 90s.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rain & Storms

Low: 70

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Hit and Miss Rain

High: 84

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Lower Humidity

High: 78

