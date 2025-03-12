Stormy and windy end to the workweek

After briefly cooling off Tuesday, we start to warm back up this afternoon. Highs will be near 70 with a mix of sun and clouds.

We shouldn't get as cold tonight, only dropping into the upper 30s for Thursday morning.

Thursday afternoon looks really comfortable with a lot of sunshine and mid 70s!

Friday will be a windy day as an area of low pressure moves into the Heartland. Combined with the low humidity, this will create a high fire danger. Hold off on any outdoor burning or anything that could start a fire, because it could spread quickly out of control.

Clouds will start to thicken up Friday afternoon, but it will stay warm, in the mid 70s. By late afternoon, a few hit and miss showers and storms will start to pop up across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. These will become more common in the evening and early night. Most, if not all, of our storms will stay below severe levels, but there is a small severe storm threat as you head into central Iowa.

Before the rain ends Saturday morning, the last bit of it could change into snow in northeast Nebraska as colder weather starts to wrap around on the back side of the low pressure. The combination of strong wind and falling snow in those areas could cause some travel problems with low visibility.

It stays windy Saturday afternoon as colder air keeps blowing in from the north. This will hold back temperatures in the upper 40s with mostly cloudy skies.

The wind will be lighter Sunday, and we see more sunshine, but it stays colder. We'll be in the low 50s, which is average for the middle of March.

Monday will be breezy, but warmer, for St. Patrick's Day. Highs will be in the upper 60s with a lot of sunshine.

Tuesday will also be in the upper 60s with a few more clouds.

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 70

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Not as Cold

Low: 39

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Very Nice!

High: 75

FRIDAY

Partly Sunny

Windy

Scattered Rain/Storms

High: 75

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.