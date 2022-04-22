Stormy At Times, But Warmer

Storms will gradually move out closer to the morning commute hours on Friday.

Friday afternoon looks dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds. With strong winds out of the south, we will warm into the mid 80s and upper 80s across eastern Nebraska. Western Iowa will be a handful of degrees cooler. Friday afternoon, another round of storms will fire off in central Nebraska, then moves east. It's not clear if these storms will be able to hold together for eastern Nebraska, but if they do, they could also be severe with some pockets of hail and damaging winds. The storm and severe storm threat is lower for western Iowa.

A cold front arrives Saturday afternoon, but we will likely have enough time to warm into the upper 70s with strong winds still blowing in from the south. The cold front is expected to fire off some hit and miss storms. Some of these could also be severe, with the greater storm potential in western Iowa compared to eastern Nebraska.

Cooler weather then blows in for Sunday. It will be breezy with highs in the low 60s and a mix of sunshine and clouds.

The weather will be a lot more quiet early next week. Highs will be in the upper 50s Monday and lower 60s on Tuesday with a lot of sunshine and lighter winds.

We get breezy again Wednesday, warming us back into the low 70s.

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

High: 85

FRIDAY NIGHT

Scattered Storms Late

Staying Windy

Low: 68

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

Windy

High: 79

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 62

