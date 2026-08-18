Stormy for Tuesday, more chances at rain through the week

3 Things to Know



Severe storms still possible today

Slightly cooler than average temps this week

Off and on rain chances until weekend

Forecast

Those morning storms might've brought some strong winds and hail, but they helped to push majority of the severe risk for this afternoon farther down south. That being said, we could see additional afternoon storms across far southeast Nebraska, these do have the small potential to become severe, so don't silence your weather alerts just yet!

Overnight Tuesday most will see some cloudy skies, but our spotty rain continues into Wednesday as highs are pushed down just a little! Expect to see afternoon temps in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Some rain may still be with us early Thursday, but the rest of the day just looks partly cloudy with temps in the mid 80s.

Friday will be a warm day with highs in the upper 80s. You guessed it, the rain's not finished by Friday either! There could be a few afternoon storms as a cold front passes through the region.

That cold front will most likely be welcomed with open arms, as a drier weather pattern will begin after Friday. Look for returning sunshine from Saturday through early next week with temps generally in the low 80s this weekend, it should be a perfect time to enjoy some of those last items on your summer bucket list!

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Strong AM Storms

High: 82

Wind: S 5-10

TUESDAY NIGHT

Showers Possible

Mostly Cloudy

Low: 66

Wind: S 5-10

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Cooler

High: 80

Wind: NE 5-10

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