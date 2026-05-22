Stormy Friday before a beautiful Memorial Day weekend

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Scattered storms today

Warmer, drier over the holiday weekend

In the 80s next week

FORECAST

We've got a bit of a damp Friday morning on our hands, some of us even waking up to a couple of rumbles of thunder!

There could at times be some non-severe thunderstorms around Omaha during the day, capable of producing heavier downpours. There is a small chance for one or two stronger storms cells in the afternoon that could contain 50mph winds, or up to 0.50" sized hail. Be sure to keep this in mind as Friday brings lots of outdoor sports events - plan accordingly!

It will be a pretty wet day with temperatures reaching the upper 60s. Rain should come to and end in the metro around 7-8 pm, and exits the region by midnight.

In total, we could see another 0.25" to 0.75" rainfall. Areas in NW Missouri, SE Nebraska to SW Iowa could see an inch or more of rain, adding to your already soggy fields

Heading into this holiday weekend, the weather is looking great! We'll see sunshine return by Saturday afternoon with highs in the low 70s.

Sunday will be even warmer with more sunshine and highs in the low 80s.

Memorial Day is on Monday and it looks mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Keep in mind most pools will open Monday, with this being said be sure to pay attention to UV levels, and bring some sunscreen along!

The warmth will stick around for next week. Omaha will stay in the mid 80s through Tuesday and Wednesday. There are some small chances at rain later in the week.

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

High: 68

Wind: SSW 15-20

FRIDAY NIGHT

Breezy

Storms Clearing!

Low: 52

Wind: SSW 15-25

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Drier & Milder

High: 73

Wind: NW 5-10

Share your weather pictures with KMTV: