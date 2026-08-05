Stormy morning, but clearer afternoon ahead!

3 Things to Know



Stormy Wednesday morning

Flash flood warning Mills, Sarpy, and Pottawattamie county

Warmer again by the weekend

Forecast

Waking up this morning, Northwestern Mills, Southewestern Pottawattamie, and Northeastern Sarpy counties are all under a flash flood warning. Just into the early morning hours so far, Omaha has picked up over 2" of rainfall, with more expected throughout the rest of this morning.

Things should be trending drier by the afternoon, and the evening will have clearing skies. The rain/cloudy helps keep us cooler on Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s.

We'll be waking up to a clear sky and foggy conditions Thursday morning. Many will be in the mid to upper 50s! By the afternoon, we are back into some sunshine with highs in the low 80s.

It will be warmer Friday and heading into the weekend. While there could be a few spotty rain showers around, we'll keep the chance at around 20% for now. Look for highs on Friday and Saturday in the upper 80s, and near 90 on Sunday.

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy

AM Rain & Storms

High: 75

Wind: NE 5-10

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Patchy Fog

Low: 60

Wind: N 7-15

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 81

Wind: SE 0-5

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