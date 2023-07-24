Stormy Start for Some Monday

There's a severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 9 AM for much of eastern NE, western IA, and a little bit of northwestern MO. The main concern is that a few pop up storms have the potential to make large hail and strong winds. Try to check the radar before your morning commute.

Monday morning storms start to taper off around the 8-10 AM range. Behind these storms, we'll see a lot more sunshine and heat.

This afternoon will be mostly sunny and humid. Despite temperatures reaching into the low to mid 90s, it will feel closer to the low 100s.

Tuesday looks hot and humid with highs in the mid-90s and heat index values over 100.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the peak of the heat, Wednesday will see highs in the upper 90s and heat index values approaching 110 in spots.

On Thursday, Omaha could make its first run at triple digits for the year, but it is uncertain if we make it. Places south of Omaha have a better shot at hitting 100. We stay dry on Thursday but a few storms might form late Thursday night.

We go into the weekend with highs in the mid-90s with spot showers and storm chances.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Clearing

High: 93

Heat Index: 100-105

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Mild

Low: 70

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Hot

High: 93

Heat Index: 100-105

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 98

Heat Index: 100-105

