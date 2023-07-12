Stormy Start to Wednesday

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for areas of eastern NE, western IA, and northwestern MO. It's in effect for most of eastern NE until 9AM, but lasts into western IA and northwestern MO until 11AM. The main concern is for damaging winds and pockets of small hail.

Expect a rainy commute the Wednesday morning, but the trends do begin to turn drier as the morning goes on, after 8-9am.

While the rain and storms may plague the morning, drier conditions are expected by the afternoon. Only isolated storms south of the Omaha metro will be possible and the heat plus humidity will not be as bad, either! Skies will become partly cloudy Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s, heat indices only near 90, nearly 10 degrees cooler in "feels-like temp" compared to Tuesday.

Thursday will also warm, but seasonal with highs in the upper 80s. While mainly dry, some spotty rain and storms will be possible. Friday will be very similar with many of us staying dry and highs in the mid 80s.

For now, we'll just keep a small rain chance in for the weekend. Saturday will be in the mid 80s before a weak cold front drops us into the low 80s Sunday.

