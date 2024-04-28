Stormy Sunday Before Severe Weather Threat Returns Midweek

Showers and storms move generally from west to east through the day, with the wettest part of the day in Omaha from late morning to the early afternoon. Most of the storms should stay below severe levels, but a couple of them could make a pocket or two of some hail and strong wind. A bigger concern would be for some areas of flash flooding while the drainage system tries to keep up with more rain. As always, if you come across a flooded road, turn around, don't drown. Once we dry out, we'll warm up into the upper 60s. It will also be breezy at times.

The leftover spotty rain should end by early tonight, but it stays a little breezy overnight. We'll cool off into the mid 40s for Monday morning.

Skies clear Monday morning, then we get some sunshine out for the afternoon as storm cleanup continues across the region. We stay dry with highs in the upper 60s.

Tuesday will be breezy and warmer with highs near 80. Unfortunately, this could help fuel some strong to severe storms later in the day. The storms end by late Tuesday night.

Another round of rain and storms moves in Wednesday, which could also at least have a few stronger storms mixed in. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Rain will likely continue into at least Thursday morning, but could last longer into the day. It will be cooler and breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

It stays breezy Friday as we warm up into the mid 60s. There's a chance for rain, but at this point, it is far from a guarantee.

We'll keep the small chance for rain around on Saturday, for now, with upper 60s.

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain & Storms

Breezy

High: 67

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain Early

Breezy

Low: 44

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Dry!

High: 67

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

Breezy

High: 80

