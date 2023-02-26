Stormy Sunday Evening

After all of the sunshine on Saturday, we stay mostly clear overnight. Temperatures will be seasonal as we reach into the mid 20s.

Sunday will start off nice, sunny, and we really warm-up by the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Clouds will start to increase after lunchtime and our rain chances come towards dinnertime. This system brings us all a chance of seeing beneficial rainfall,. Some places could see near an inch of rain. A few scattered storms could mix in with all of the rainfall. The severe storm threat is low and stays south of Omaha. Places closer to the Kansas and Missouri border have a chance of seeing damaging winds form with the storms.

The rain moves out by noon on Monday, but winds will be strong with gusts up to 45 mph possible. We could see some late day sunshine by the afternoon as highs reach back into the low 50s.

Tuesday will be a tad cooler with highs in the upper 40s under mostly cloudy skies. There's a small rain chance late in the day.

Wednesday will be another day in the high 40s, but we cool down even more by Thursday. Mid 30s, mostly cloudy, and breezy for our Friday-Eve.

Luckily, Friday starts to warm us back up as we reach into the mid 40s with nice intervals of sunshine.

The start of the weekend will be warmer and partly cloudy.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Average

Low: 24

SUNDAY

Clouds Increase

Breezy

Rain/Storms Late

High: 55

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

AM Scattered Showers

Gusty

High: 49

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Slight Chance of Rain

High: 49

