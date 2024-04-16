Stormy Weather Continues Tuesday with Severe Threat

A Tornado Watch has been issued for eastern Nebraska and far western Iowa along the Missouri River through 8 a.m. Tuesday. A line of strong to severe storms is moving through the area with the threat for damaging wind, some pockets of hail, and a tornado or two. Review your safety plan with your family, and have multiple ways to get warnings, just in case one is issued for your neighborhood.

The storms are moving to the northeast, and will likely reach Omaha around the morning commute. The storms are still expected to strengthen as they continue east through western Iowa the rest of the morning. Damaging winds, pockets of hail, and a couple tornadoes will continue to be possible. Behind the main line of storms, we will have to dodge some hit and miss storms through the afternoon and evening, but we completely dry out late Tuesday night.

It will stay windy Tuesday afternoon with highs only in the mid 70s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, still windy, and cooler... with mid 60s, but we look to be dry all day.

Another round of rain moves in overnight and into Thursday morning, and could continue into the afternoon in a few spots. The rest of the day will be breezy and even cooler, with mid 50s for highs.

For our gardeners with plants sensitive to the cold, temperatures could be near or below freezing multiple mornings in a row, starting Friday and this weekend.

The wind lightens up more Friday, and we'll get some sunshine mixed in with our clouds. It stays cool, in the mid 50s.

The weekend also looks cool with mid 50s Saturday and upper 50s on Sunday. Both days look partly cloudy and dry.

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Storms Likely

Windy

High: 74

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Dry & Windy

Low: 49

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 66

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Showers

High: 54

