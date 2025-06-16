Stormy weather tonight and Tuesday, followed by more heat later this week

A line of thunderstorms will be possible across northeast Nebraska and western Iowa this evening, capable of 60-80 mph winds and large hail. These storms might clip the Omaha metro, too, while the rest of our neighborhoods south of I-80 stay warm and dry this evening.

Later tonight, more storms will move into eastern Nebraska from the west. This line of storms would get to Omaha around 1-2 a.m. and a couple of these storms could reach severe levels. Damaging wind will be the main concern, including heavy rain, which will continue into the early morning hours of the Tuesday morning commute.

Once the early morning rain clears up Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and dry for a few hours during the day. It won't be as hot outside, but it stays muggy. Highs will be in the low 80s. Another round of scattered storms will develop late Tuesday afternoon, continuing into the evening and at night. A couple of the storms could be strong enough to produce pockets of hail and strong wind, in addition to heavy rain.

There could be a few leftover showers around Wednesday, but a lot of us will be dry by the afternoon. It will be the coolest day of the week with low 80s and partly cloudy skies.

Things start to warm back up on Thursday for your Juneteenth plans. It will be mostly sunny with upper 80s.

Friday will be hot and breezy with mid 90s and a lot of sunshine.

The heat settles in for the weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny, hot and breezy with upper 90s for highs. The humidity will make it feel like the triple digits.

Sunday will stay hot and mostly sunny, with mid 90s.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Low: 69

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

High: 83

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

High: 82

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

