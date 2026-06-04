Stormy with severe chances to end work week

3 Things to Know



Strong storms possible Thursday, Friday

Warm, humid with more rain this weekend

Temps bump back into 90s next week

Forecast

Most of us are waking up to some hefty cloud coverage, a handful maybe seeing some spotty showers for our Thursday morning. Our temps will only climb to the low 80s for today before seemingly working backwards, we'll only be in the mid 70s by this afternoon.

More scattered storms will develop around lunchtime and will continue off/on for the rest of the afternoon and evening. A few of the afternoon storms may be strong, capable of damaging winds and pockets of large hail. Rain comes to an end Thursday night.

Friday looks hot and humid before the next round of storms arrive. It will be a partly to mostly sunny day with highs nearing 90. After 4-5pm, storms will begin to develop along I-80, and will slowly drift south into southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa in the evening. Severe weather is possible, with pockets of very large hail up to the size of a baseball, and damaging winds stronger than 70mph. A tornado may also be possible within the first few hours of storm development. Storms will exit the region after midnight.

We should get a break in the rain activity Saturday, but not from the heat! Saturday will be very warm with highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday starts mostly dry and humid, but we expect a round of storms to move after 10am-12pm, which would continue for the rest of the day and into Monday. Severe weather is not expected, but we could see some heavier rain.

After Monday, it will start to get hot! Assuming it does not rain on Tuesday, temps will reach the low 90s. Omaha is likely in the 90s for daytime highs from Wednesday-Friday with heat indices around 100.

THURSDAY

Stormy Afternoon

Muggy

High: 80

Wind: SE 15-25

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Mild

Low: 64

Wind: SE 5-15

FRIDAY

Stormy Afternoon

Severe Risk

High: 88

Wind: SE 15-25

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