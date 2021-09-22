Stretch of Comfortable Fall Weather

Omaha has dipped down into the mid 40s this morning, but we have some cities down into the 30s! For Omaha, this is the coldest we've been since late May.

After our chilly morning, mostly sunny skies and light winds allow us to warm back into the low 70s for Wednesday afternoon. Fall officially starts at 2:21 pm.

Winds will shift back out of the south Thursday, helping us to warm up more. Highs will be near 80 with mostly sunny skies.

Another cold front arrives Friday morning, dropping us back to the low 70s with a few more clouds.

Temperatures rebound over the weekend, climbing into the upper 70s Saturday, then mid 80s on Sunday. Both days will be mostly sunny and dry.

The heat keeps building to start the next workweek. Monday will flirt with 90 degrees, but temperature slide back a bit into the middle of next week.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Fall Arrives

High: 73

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 47

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

A Bit Warmer

High: 80

FRIDAY

A Few Clouds

Cooler

High: 72

