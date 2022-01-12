Stretch of Warm Weather

The wind won't pick up as much Wednesday, but we'll still be breezy at times with gusts up to 20-25 mph. Highs return to the low 50s with mostly sunny skies. Western Iowa will continue to run slightly cooler, in the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday brings a few more clouds, but still a lot of sunshine. Although a touch cooler, in the upper 40s, we stay well above average for January.

Things quickly go down hill Friday. It will be mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the upper 30s. The system bringing winter weather back in is now looking better organized and a little colder... trending with more snow. The snow arrives Friday morning, continue through much of the day, then tapers off into Saturday morning. Some rain could still mix in Friday afternoon, but snow accumulations are looking more possible.

Saturday will be breezy and colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Warmer air builds back in, pushing us into the low 40s Sunday, but a cold front then drops us back to the 30s Monday.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 52

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Not As Cold

Low: 32

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Mild

High: 46

FRIDAY

Chance of Snow

Cooler

High: 36

