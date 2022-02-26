Stretch Of Warm Weather Ahead

Temperatures drop back down to the cool side Saturday. We fall back into the high teens in Omaha, but places farther south might see low 20s with mostly clear skies.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with temperatures climbing back above average. We reach into the mid 50s with no shortage of sunshine!

Monday brings mostly sunny skies and temperatures more than 15 degrees above average. Omaha will top out in the upper 50s.

Tuesday will be warmer than Monday with low to mid 60s and a lot of sunshine.

We add in a few more clouds with our sunshine Wednesday and Thursday, but we stay well above average, in the low 60s to mid 50s.

The end of the work week and the start of the weekend brings us our next chance of seeing some rain showers.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 19

SUNDAY

Mainly Sunny

Above Average

High: 55

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 59

TUESDAY

Mainly Sunny

Warm

High: 65

