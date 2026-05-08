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Stretch of warm weather continues into the weekend

Small rain chances are interspersed through the forecast, but most will be dry through the next 7 days
Stretch of warm weather continues into the weekend
Joseph's 5/8 Morning Forecast
Posted

3 THINGS TO KNOW

  • Warmer weather continues to move in to Omaha
  • Small rain chance Saturday evening
  • Warm weather continues next week

FORECAST

Radar may be showing some showers moving through this morning. While that is true, the dry air is preventing much of the rain from reaching the ground. So many will be dry, but a rain drop or two is not out of the question. The afternoon looks sunnier and drier with highs in the upper 70s.

Mother's Day weekend is looking even warmer, nearing 80 degrees on Saturday. There is a chance of a few rain showers Saturday afternoon, but the trends have shifted most of this rain south of Omaha and Lincoln.

Sunday looks GREAT for Mother's Day with lots of sunshine, highs in the low 70s, and calmer winds.

Next week looks very warm with highs in the 80s from Monday through Friday. Next week also looks dry, except for a rain shower on Tuesday, and some small rain chances on Thursday.

FRIDAY
Partly Sunny
Warm
High: 78
Wind: W 10-15

FRIDAY NIGHT
Partly Cloudy
Mild
Low: 50
Wind: Calm

SATURDAY
Partly Sunny
Spotty PM Rain
High: 80
Wind: SW 10-20

SUNDAY
Mostly Sunny
Pleasant
High: 73
Wind: NE 5-15

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