Stretch of warm weather continues into the weekend

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Warmer weather continues to move in to Omaha

Small rain chance Saturday evening

Warm weather continues next week

FORECAST

Radar may be showing some showers moving through this morning. While that is true, the dry air is preventing much of the rain from reaching the ground. So many will be dry, but a rain drop or two is not out of the question. The afternoon looks sunnier and drier with highs in the upper 70s.

Mother's Day weekend is looking even warmer, nearing 80 degrees on Saturday. There is a chance of a few rain showers Saturday afternoon, but the trends have shifted most of this rain south of Omaha and Lincoln.

Sunday looks GREAT for Mother's Day with lots of sunshine, highs in the low 70s, and calmer winds.

Next week looks very warm with highs in the 80s from Monday through Friday. Next week also looks dry, except for a rain shower on Tuesday, and some small rain chances on Thursday.

FRIDAY

Partly Sunny

Warm

High: 78

Wind: W 10-15

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Mild

Low: 50

Wind: Calm

SATURDAY

Partly Sunny

Spotty PM Rain

High: 80

Wind: SW 10-20

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Pleasant

High: 73

Wind: NE 5-15

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