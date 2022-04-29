Strong Storms End The Workweek

The overnight rain showers and storms will linger into the Friday morning commute for a few cities with lows in the upper 50s. Plan ahead for some wet roads on your drive into work.

Friday will be windy and a little cooler with highs flirting with 70. The afternoon will be dry, but a few spotty storms will start to pop up in the evening. These could reach severe levels with the potential for large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes. As the storms become more widespread Friday night, the tornado threat will become less of a concern. The severe threat likely ends around midnight, but some of the rain will linger into Saturday morning.

We stay windy Saturday as cooler air blows in. This drops highs into the mid 50s with mostly cloudy skies. Some of the morning rain could linger into the afternoon. It will be windy with gusts up to 40 mph.

Sunday will be dry. The wind won't be as strong but still breezy. We stay mostly cloudy with highs reaching into the low 60s.

We then dip into the mid 50s Monday with the chance for some rain.

We bounce back into the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday.

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

Storms Late

High: 69

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

Windy

Low: 52

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain Showers

Windy

High: 56

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Cooler

High: 63

