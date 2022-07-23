Strong Storms Possible Tonight

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued until 10 PM tonight. It to northeast from York County, up to Monona County. The concern is over the storms that have the potential for pockets of large hail and strong winds.

Clouds will start to increase as we head into the early evening hours as a cold front is moving in from the west. This cold front is responsible for our chances of seeing some strong storms tonight. Unfortunately, a few of these storms could prove to be severe. The main concerns are pockets of large hail and strong, damaging wind gusts. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings. And remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Temperatures drop on Sunday, as we have more chances of showers and storms for the start of the day. Highs make it into the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies.

Next week looks cooler. Our high temperatures will drop back into the mid to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. There are some rain and storm chances each day.

We will continue this near average high temperature run into the middle part of next week. Readings will likely land in the mid to high 80s.

Next week ends with highs near average, which is in the upper 80s this time of year.

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Very Hot

PM Storms/Showers

High: 101

SATURDAY NIGHT

Scattered Storms

Staying Warm

Low: 72

SUNDAY

Morning Rain/Storms

Partly Cloudy

Cooler

High: 87

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cooler

High: 79

