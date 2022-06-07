Severe Storms Late Tuesday

Tuesday afternoon will bring a lot of dry time, but also a lot of clouds, keeping highs in the upper 70s for another day. A few isolated storms start to fire off late in the afternoon, but become more common shortly after the evening commute. Numerous strong to severe storms will then continue into the night. The storms should end by midnight.

The greatest severe storm potential will be southwest of Omaha. The threat gets lower as you head farther northeast, but anyone could see a severe storm. The main concerns are large hail and damaging winds, but an isolated tornado is also possible.

Wednesday brings a break from all the wet weather. The day starts with some clouds, but they should clear by late morning, making for a mostly sunny afternoon. It will be a little breezy at times, but with lower humidity and highs in the upper 70s, it should feel pretty comfortable.

Thursday starts dry, but showers and storms arrive in the second half of the day. The severe weather threat is greatest in central Nebraska, but some of the severe storms could make it to eastern Nebraska. Even with the rain, we should still manage to make it into the upper 70s.

A few showers could linger into Friday morning, but most of the day will be dry. It will be a touch cooler, with highs in the mid 70s and mostly cloudy skies.

We rapidly warm back up over the weekend with a small chance for rain late Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the lower 80s Saturday afternoon, followed by mid 80s on Sunday. Both days will be partly cloudy.

With some extra wind, we likely make it back to 90 Monday.

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Storms Late

High: 79

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Storms & Showers

Low: 60

WEDNESDAY

Clearing Skies

Breezy

High: 78

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Showers & Thunderstorms

High: 79

