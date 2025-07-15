Strong storms possible Tuesday night

The mostly sunny, hot, and humid weather continues this afternoon. Eastern Nebraska and Omaha will be in the low 90s, and western Iowa will continue to run a touch cooler with mid to upper 80s. With the humidity, it will feel like the mid 90s in the second half of the day.

A cold front will move in from the northwest late tonight with a line of storms ahead of it. The storms will be at their strongest as they push into northeast Nebraska around 10 or 11. The main concern will be for damaging wind. The line of storms will then break apart and weaken as it continues pushing southeast. If the storms hold together for Omaha, they likely won't arrive until after midnight, around 1 or 2. By the Wednesday morning commute, there could still be a couple spotty storms southeast of the metro.

There will continue to be some hit and miss rain around the region Wednesday, but most of the day looks dry. This will keep a number of clouds around, but we'll see some sunshine at times. Thanks to Tuesday night's cold front, it won't be as hot. Highs will be in the mid 80s. The day likely ends with some hit and miss storms.

Thursday looks like the most comfortable day to get some work done outside. It will be mostly cloudy with upper 70s and fairly low humidity. An isolated shower is possible, but most of our neighborhoods stay dry.

Friday starts dry, but there could be some scattered rain and storms in the second half of the day. We will be dry long enough to warm up into the low 80s.

Hit and miss storms will still be around Saturday, but there will be plenty of dry time mixed in. It will be mostly cloudy and warmer with upper 80s.

Sunday brings a little more sunshine, but there will still be some hit and miss storms to avoid for your outdoor plans. Highs stay in the upper 80s.

Monday looks drier with low 90s.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Humid

High: 91

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rain & Storms

Low: 69

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Hit and Miss Rain

High: 84

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Lower Humidity

High: 78

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

