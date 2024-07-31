Strong Storms Tonight, Followed by Some More Manageable Heat

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect for the Omaha metro and to the west until 10 pm. Scattered severe storms should roll from west to east this evening. The best chance for storms in Omaha is between 6-9 pm. The main hazards from these storms are damaging winds and large hail. A tornado can not be ruled out completely, but it is unlikely.

KMTV A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Omaha and points west until 10 pm.

Today should be the worst of the heat and humidity with most of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa reaching the mid and upper 90s. Omaha will be one of the spots in the upper 90s, but it could feel as bad as 110-115 thanks to the high humidity.

Heat is typically the number one weather-related killer in the United States, so please take it seriously. Check on your older friends, neighbors, and family members. Even if they have air conditioning, it could be broken or they can't afford to run it. Pets should be inside with you where it is cooler with access to clean water all day.

We'll be dry by the Thursday morning commute with temperatures near 70.

Thursday could be a little breezy at times as less humid air blows in from the northwest with a little less heat. Highs will be near 90 with a lot of sunshine.

It stays mostly sunny and near 90 on Friday.

We start to slowly warm back up over the weekend with mostly sunny skies. Saturday will be in the low 90s, followed by mid 90s on Sunday.

Monday looks hot with upper 90s, but a little bit of heat relief blows back in again Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Storms Likely

Low: 70

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Not as Humid

High: 90

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Not as Humid

High: 90

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Storms Late

High: 99

