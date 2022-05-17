Strong Storms Tuesday Evening

There will be some isolated pockets of rain to dodge through the day Tuesday, keeping us partly cloudy and a little cooler. Highs will be in the lower 80s. Storms become a lot more likely from the late evening into the night. A few of these could be severe with large hail and damaging winds being the main concern. A few isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out.

We get a little more sunshine to mix in with those clouds on Wednesday. Most of us will be dry as we get back to low 80s.

Most of Thursday also looks dry as we keep warming up. Highs will be in the high 80s. A cold front arrives late Thursday, kicking off another round of potentially strong to severe storms.

We dry out for Friday, but stronger winds will be blowing in much cooler weather. Highs will be in the upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies.

The weekend looks very cool. Highs will be in the low 60s on Saturday and high 60s on Sunday. Both afternoons bring a mix of sunshine and clouds.

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

Storms Late

High: 80

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Mild

Low: 62

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm

High: 82

THURSDAY

Storms Late

Warmer

High: 89

