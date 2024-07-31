Strong to Severe Storms Ahead of Some High Heat Relief

Heat is typically the number one weather-related killer in the United States, so please take it seriously. Check on your older friends, neighbors, and family members. Even if they have air conditioning, it could be broken or they can't afford to run it. Pets should be inside with you where it is cooler with access to clean water all day.

Today should be the worst of the heat and humidity with a most of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa reaching the mid and upper 90s. Omaha will be one of the spots in the upper 90s, but it could feel as bad as 110-115 thanks to the high humidity.

Spotty storms will start to kick off as early as 5 p.m. in northeast Nebraska, which will help those areas cool off a little faster. The storms will become more widespread and strengthen as they push southeast towards Omaha, which could hold off until right after the evening commute. By 9 tonight, the strongest storms should be southeast of Omaha, but they may not reach far southeast Nebraska, northwest Missouri, and far southwest Iowa until closer to midnight.

Some of this evening's and tonight's storms will likely reach severe levels. The main concern will be damaging wind and a few pockets of large hail. A tornado can't be ruled out in the region, but one is not likely.

We'll be dry by the Thursday morning commute with temperatures near 70.

Thursday could be a little breezy at times as less humid air blows in from the northwest with a little less heat. Highs will be near 90 with a lot of sunshine.

It stays mostly sunny and near 90 on Friday.

We start to slowly warm back up over the weekend with mostly sunny skies. Saturday will be in the low 90s, followed by mid 90s on Sunday.

Monday looks hot with upper 90s, but a little bit of heat relief blows back in again Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Storms Late

High: 99

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Storms Early

Low: 70

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Not as Humid

High: 90

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Not as Humid

High: 90

