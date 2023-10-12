Strong to Severe Storms Late Thursday

Thursday will be mostly cloudy, a little cooler, and windy. There will be a lot of dry time in the afternoon with only a few spotty showers to dodge as we warm up to about 70 degrees.

Scattered storms will start to pop up in our western counties like York and Platte around 5pm. These hit and miss storms could reach severe levels with the threat for a couple tornadoes, pockets of large hail, and some strong wind. As the storms move east, they will try to form into a line of storms. This will lower the tornado threat, but increase the damaging wind threat as they approach Omaha, likely arriving in the metro between 8 and 10 pm. Most of the storms will move through western Iowa and northwest Missouri between 10 pm and midnight. There could also be a few areas of flash flooding where too much rain falls too quickly, briefly backing up the drainage system.

Friday will be a lot cooler, windy, and mostly cloudy. There will be some leftover scattered rain, maybe even a couple storms, for us to dodge throughout the day, but a lot of cities stay dry. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

We'll keep our fingers crossed for the clouds to clear out so we can see the partial solar eclipse overhead Saturday morning, but it's not looking too likely. The moon will start to pass in front of the sun in Omaha at 10:24 am. Around 11:48 am, the moon will be blocking about 58% of the sun, but you still need special eclipse glasses to look at the eclipse safely. More of the sun will then start to appear with the eclipse ending at 1:15 pm.

It will be breezy Saturday, keeping us cool, with highs in the mid 50s.

The wind lightens up Sunday, and we start to see some sunshine! It stays well below average with highs in the mid 50s.

We'll slowly warm up in the first half of next week. Monday will be mostly sunny with upper 50s, followed by low 60s on Tuesday.

Another round of rain is possible Wednesday.

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

Windy

High: 70

THURSDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Strong Storms

Low: 53

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Showers

Breezy

High: 56

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 54

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.