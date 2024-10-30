Strong to severe storms possible as cooler weather arrives

A cold front is pushing southeast through eastern Nebraska and western Iowa today, kicking off some hit and miss rain for the morning commute. Temperatures will fall into the low and mid 50s for the second half of the day as cooler weather blows in.

Heavier rain and storms will start to pop up between 10 a.m. and noon in a line stretching roughly from Lincoln, Omaha, and Denison. These storms will strengthen as they push southeast through the afternoon. By 4 p.m. the storms will likely be southeast of the Omaha metro and down into northwest Missouri around the evening commute or shortly after.

The severe weather threat is fairly low in Lincoln, Omaha, and Atlantic... but it will increase more and more farther southeast where the storms arrive later in the day. Severe storms could produce areas of damaging wind and pockets of hail. A few tornadoes will also be possible in the areas southeast of Omaha. In far southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri, the right ingredients could even make for a stronger tornado. Make sure you have multiple ways to get warnings in case one is issued for your neighborhood. The severe weather threat likely ends around 7 p.m. in our part of the region.

Overnight, there will be some bonus hit and miss rain, but we will be dry with clearing skies for the Thursday morning commute. We'll start the day in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Halloween will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the mid 50s. It won't be too breezy, but you'll notice the wind at times. It will be chilly for the trick-or-treaters as Omaha cools into the upper 40s around 7 at night.

Friday looks breezy and a little warmer. Highs will be in the low 60s with a lot of sunshine.

Scattered rain should bring a lot of us more rain over the weekend on both Saturday and Sunday. This keeps us mostly cloudy, but we will still warm up into the 60s both days.

The scattered rain continues for many of us Monday with mid 60s.

We're likely dry for Election Day on Tuesday, but it will be cooler with mid 50s and some sunshine.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

Breezy

Afternoon: 55

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

Breezy

Low: 39

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cool

High: 55

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 62

