Strong wind blowing in colder weather and increasing fire danger

A few small pockets of snow will likely stay north of Omaha this morning, but those will throw some extra clouds at many of us to start the day.

Late this morning, the wind will really start to pick up, and we will see the strongest wind of the week this afternoon, up to 45 mph in Omaha. Even after all the rain we saw Monday, the fire danger will be very high this afternoon as the very dry air blows through. Hold off on any outdoor burning or anything that could start a fire, because it could spread quickly out of control.

Wednesday's wind will also be blowing in colder weather. Highs today will be in the mid 40s. While a lot of us will see more sunshine this afternoon, neighborhoods northeast of the Omaha metro will see more clouds with upper 30s.

For the first time this season, Omaha will be dropping into the 20s Thursday morning. The afternoon will be windy with highs only near 40, but at least it will be mostly sunny.

The wind will be lighter Friday, and we get a little warmer. Highs will be in the mid 40s with a lot of sunshine.

Saturday is looking a little more comfortable for Nebraska's last home game of the season. It will be mostly sunny with a high near 50 in Omaha. Lincoln will be in the low 50s.

We stay near 50 on Sunday with a few clouds mixing in with the sunshine.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and cooler, falling into the low 40s with a very small chance for a few raindrops or snowflakes.

We'll keep that small chance of something falling from the sky Tuesday with upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

High: 45

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Windy

Low: 25

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 40

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Lighter Wind

High: 44

