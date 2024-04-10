Strong Winds and Elevated Wildfire Risk Thursday

There is an elevated fire risk over eastern Nebraska on Thursday, so avoid any outdoor burning.

Winds will begin to get breezy this evening, but it looks like we should stay dry. Temperatures will hold in the 60s for the evening, cooling in the 40s overnight with gusty winds.

Cooler weather blows in on Thursday and it will be a windy day. We may see a few clouds and sprinkles in the morning before sunshine returns in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s, and wind gusts up to 45 mph.

Friday will be less windy and we see more sunshine. It will be a little warmer, near 70 degrees and winds up to 30 mph.

We get a big warm-up this weekend and could be near record highs. Saturday's highs reach the mid 80s with lots of sunshine and breezy winds up to 35 mph.

We stay mostly sunny on Sunday, and are still very warm, reaching the mid to upper 80s. As of now, we look to stay just shy of any records (89 on Saturday, 90 on Sunday).

Monday will also be a very warm day, in the mid 80s with a chance for storms into Monday evening. As with any storm chances in spring, some storms could be strong, although severe weather chances do not look widespread. Stay updated with us on the latest for early next week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cool

Low: 43

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 62

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 69

