Struggling to warm back up

Today will be a few degrees warmer, but temperatures will still be well below average. After some good sunshine in the morning, we'll see a few more clouds this afternoon with highs in the upper teens. Neighborhoods south of Omaha with more snow on the ground will be a little colder.
We drop back down into the single digits Tuesday morning, putting wind chills near 0 to start the day. There could be a few foggy areas, but it shouldn't be a widespread problem.
Tuesday afternoon will be mostly cloudy with highs closer to 20.
The sunshine is back Wednesday, but it only gets us a touch warmer. Highs will be in the low 20s.
Thursday will be partly cloudy, and we make a run for 30 degrees, putting us closer to average for January.
Overnight and into Friday morning, some short-lived snow will pass through the Heartland, likely skimming our area. If we see some of the snow, any accumulation would likely stay under an inch.
Friday afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a high near 30.
We stay in the low 30s this weekend with a little more sunshine on Saturday compared to Sunday.
