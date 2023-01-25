Temperatures Fall Below Average Midweek

Thanks to our latest cold front, it will be breezy and colder today. We will be in the low and mid 20s most of the day, but wind chills will be in the single digits this afternoon.

We stay a little breezy overnight as temperatures dip down into the low double digits in Omaha. Cities northeast of the metro will likely fall into the single digits for Thursday morning.

The wind will lighten up a bit for Thursday, and we see a little more sunshine mixing in with all those clouds. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

Late Thursday night and into early Friday morning, a little scattered snow will move into northeast Nebraska, but quickly falls apart as it pushes farther southeast towards Omaha. While most of us stay dry, a few areas in northeast Nebraska could pick up a fresh dusting of snow.

Friday afternoon brings a brief warm-up closer to 40 degrees, but we stay mostly cloudy and breezy.

Early Saturday morning, widespread snow will start to move into the region from the northwest, likely peaking across the region by late morning. The snow tapers off through the afternoon, but likely doesn't end until Saturday night. The bulk of the snow will be along and north of the I-80 corridor. While Omaha may see some slick spots from the snow, bigger impacts are expected north of I-80.

The wind also really kicks in this weekend, blowing in much colder weather. Saturday will be in the mid 20s, and we likely don't make it out of the single digits Sunday afternoon.

The wind will lighten up Monday, but it stays very cold with low double-digit highs.

We should make it back into the teens Tuesday, but it will be a very slow climb out of the frigid weather the rest of the week.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 24

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Low: 11

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Snow Late

High: 27

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 40

